Ragtag a Soccer Hot Spot

The theater typically shows independent films, but now also shows World Cup games. The cinema has shown almost every World Cup game and employees say it's been a big hit.

"We originally were only showing games on one screen," said Ragtag employee Tony Layson. "But now we've had to open it up to both screens because so many people are coming."

Layson says the theater attracts fans of nearly every nation in the tournament, but United States games are the biggest draw. When the U.S. played Algeria last Wednesday, fans showed up more than an hour early just to get a seat. The theater, which can hold about 230 people comfortably, is expecting another big crowd tomorrow for America's game against Ghana.

"I'd tell people to get here early, get a seat, and enjoy the game," Layson said.

Tomorrow's game begins at 1:30 p.m.