Ragtag Film Society announces organizational changes

COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Ragtag Film Society said Tuesday that Director of Programming Chris Boeckmann is leaving the organization.

David Wilson, True/False Film Festival co-founder, is returning to Ragtag's team as interim artistic director, according to a Ragtag Film Society news release. Amir George and Jeanelle Augustin are also returning to the team from True/False.

Boeckmann began working with Ragtag in 2006 as a festival intern. Over the next 14 years, he worked as a film festival organizer, Ragtag cinema programmer and, starting in 2019, Ragtag Film Society's director of programming.

Boeckmann said this in the release about his time at the cinema:

"I’ve had the great fortune of working alongside many generous, talented, and patient colleagues who have pushed me to grow as a viewer, a programmer, and a person. I’m indebted to them and proud of the work we’ve done together. I’m also grateful to the thousands of people in the mid-Missouri community who have made this work so rewarding."

He led programs likes Neither/Nor that challenged traditional documentary form, organized the cinema's growing screening committee and worked to further Ragtag's media literacy initiatives, according to the release.