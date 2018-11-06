Raid on Mid-Missouri Home Leads to Drug Charges

By: The Associated Press

RUSSELLVILLE (AP) - A resident of a small town in central Missouri is facing federal drug and weapons charges after a search of his home last week.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 21-year-old Emmanuel Guillen was charged Monday with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegally possessing a firearm while in the U.S. without permission.

Guillen is a citizen of Mexico who has been living in Russellville, a Cole County town about 15 miles west of Jefferson City.

Officers searched Guillen's home Thursday as part of a federal investigation of alleged drug sales. The officers reported finding more than 680 grams of meth, 21 firearms and more than $15,000 in cash.

Guillen did not have a lawyer as of Monday.