Rail Crossing Bill

WASHINGTON - Northwest Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is sponsoring a bill that would allow immediate upgrades to rail crossings where serious car-train crashes have taken place. Graves' measure is in response to a crossing mishap in Excelsior Springs last Easter that killed three teenagers. The crossing had flashing lights but no gates. Less than half of Missouri's 3800 crossings are equipped with a warning system. Graves said the average cost to add gates to a crossing already equipped with flashing lights is about $200 thousand. His bill does not require states to upgrade crossings after a serious crash, but provides up to $250 thousand for such work if requested.