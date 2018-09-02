Railroad Construction Adds Lengthy Delays for Amtrak

JEFFERSON CITY - Railroad work on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks will leave some Amtrak riders two and a half hours behind schedule.

MoDOT is temporarily adjusting its Amtrak Missouri River Runner train schedule while crews work on the railroad. The construction, designed to replace ties between Independence and Lee's Summit, started today and runs through October 8th.

Amtrak rider Sally Rose says the delays could be a big problem, and create a domino effect.

"Ugh. Panic. Because unless the trains on ahead in St. Louis are held over, I've missed my train for the day," Rose said.

MoDOT says the schedule changes are designed to avoid stopping the service completely and having to transfer all of Amtrak's passengers to buses. Schedule changes are as follows:

Westbound:

•Train 311 will depart all stations approximately two hours later, leaving St. Louis at 11:15 a.m. instead of 9:15 a.m. and arriving in Kansas City at 4:55 p.m. instead of 2:55 p.m.

•Train 313 will operate according to its regular schedule except at Sedalia, where it will depart about seven minutes earlier, leaving at 7:32 p.m. instead of 7:39 p.m.

Eastbound:

•Train 314 will operate according to its regular schedule until Oct. 1. From Oct. 1-8, it will depart all stations approximately one hour and 15 minutes earlier, departing Kansas City at 7 a.m. instead of 8:15 a.m. and arriving in St. Louis at 12:40 p.m. instead of 1:55 p.m.

•Train 316 will depart all stations approximately two hours later, leaving Kansas City at 5:55 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. and arriving in St. Louis at 11:35 p.m. instead of 9:40 p.m.