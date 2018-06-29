Railroad Days in Moberly

This week all tracks lead to Moberly. The city is marking its second annual railroad days. The streets are empty for now, but come Wednesday, that will all change.

The highlight of the week will be the dedication of the new Wabash Clock Tower. The tower symbolizes Moberly's railroad history.

This year's railroad days will also feature local bands and a carnival. Officials say they look to expand the event in years to come to better bring the Moberly community together.