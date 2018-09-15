Railroad from Fulton to Mexico Might Get Back on Track

FULTON - Leaders in both Audrain and Callaway counties are looking into ways to bring a 27-mile short line railroad back into service. The railroad line connecting Fulton and Mexico has not been used for the last decade.

The railroad line is owned by Mike Williams of Railroad Salvage Incorporated in Richmond, Missouri. Williams, along with representatives from both cities, are in discussions to bring the railroad line back.

The track would connect with the main railroad line owned by Kansas City Southern in Mexico, Missouri. The cargo would then be shipped to the western parts of the United States and possibly the country of Mexico.

Bruce Hackmann of the Fulton Area Development Corporation says that businesses are already interested in the idea of the railroad line. "Construction Companies and Dollar General, which has a distribution center in Fulton, would be among those looking to use the new track," says Hackmann.

Hackmann added one freight car equals three and a half 18-wheeler trucks. If put back in operation, the railroad line traffic could be between 3000-5000 freight cars a year.