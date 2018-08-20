Rain at the Missouri State Fair cancels car races

SEDALIA- Two events were canceled on the last day of the Missouri State Fair due to rain.

The ASCS National Sprint Car and ULMA Late Model Races scheduled to start at 6 p.m. had to be canceled after rain started falling around 3 p.m.

The State Fair ran August 9 through August 19.

The admission fee on the last day is normally half-off, but Missouri State Fair Public Information Specialist Cierra Monsees said admission to the fair was free after it started raining.