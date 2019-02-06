Threat of freezing rain complicates road treatment

MEXICO - When winter weather hits, keeping roads safe can be challenging for small communities like Mexico.

Add freezing rain to the mix and the treatment process becomes more complicated.

"I think the limitation is definitely manpower and equipment," said Kensey Russell, the director of Mexico Public Works.

So far, the roads in Mexico were looking good, Russell said, but that could change as the day goes on.

"With the roads being a little bit wet, as the salt hits it tends to stick. When you have drier conditions it will bounce off the ice," he said.

Western Missouri towns, including Booneville, Moberly, Fayette, Pilot Grove, and Salisbury, are under an ice storm warning. Boone and Audrain counties are under a winter weather advisory, and if the storm line shifts, they could also get ice.

"A ten to 20 mile shift south in the 32 degree 'freeze-line' could lead to freezing rain in Columbia and Mexico," KOMU 8 weathercaster Tim Schmidt tweeted.

"With temps below freezing in many parts of the state, any precipitation means changing road conditions! Translation: It's slick. TAKE IT SLOW," Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted.

MoDOT's travel map has continuous updates on road conditions.