Rain Cancels Columbia College Cross-Country Meet, Tailgate

COLUMBIA -- Rainstorms have canceled a Friday cross-country meet and tailgate in which Columbia College was supposed to participate.

The event will not be rescheduled.

The team's next scheduled event will happen Sept. 15 in Joplin. The women's race starts at 8 a.m., and the men's race will start at 9 a.m.