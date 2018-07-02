Rain could slow probe of blaze that killed 2 Kansas City firefighters

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Investigators intend to spend the rest of the week sifting through debris from the site of a blaze that killed two Kansas City firefighters, but possible thunderstorms could put a damper on those plans.

The Kansas City Star reports a team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used shovels and trowels on Wednesday to remove the remains of the building in five-gallon buckets. ATF spokesman John Ham says there's an 80 percent chance of rain on Friday, which could suspend work if that includes thunderstorms with lightning.

Firefighters Larry Leggio and John Mesh died on Oct. 12 when a wall of the multi-story brick building collapsed outward onto them.

The ATF has not made public any conclusions about the fire while the investigation continues.