Rain Dampens Business at Lake During Start of Labor Day Weekend

LAKE OZARK - Jeremy Jenkins' lakeside restaurant sat mostly empty Friday afternoon, with a few customers trickling in during the quiet pre-dinner hours. Heavy rain -- thanks to the remnants of what was Hurricane Isaac on the Gulf Coast -- pelted his outdoor tables and threatens to cancel outdoor music planned for Saturday.

In other words, the rain couldn't have come at a worse time.

"It makes for a long day," Jenkins said, "long weekend probably."

Chad Atkins can relate. The general manager of Iguana Watersports pointed out Friday that almost every boat rental customer cancelled on him because of the rain, leaving a fleet of 28 boats empty at this location.

"Every location looks like this," Atkins said. "All the boats sitting still. None going out."

Atkins said he will invite those customers to rent on Sunday, when forecasts show rain potentially leaving the mid-Missouri area.

As for Jenkins' restaurant, he said he's just hoping to get a few days of dry weather during Labor Day weekend.

"I'm praying it goes away tomorrow," Jenkins said. "That's what I'm praying for."