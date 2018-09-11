Rain doesn't stop some Tiger fans from tailgating

2 days 14 hours 52 minutes ago Saturday, September 08 2018 Sep 8, 2018 Saturday, September 08, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 08, 2018 in News
By: Blake Sammann, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Afternoon rain did not put the damper on some Tiger fans' pre-game mood. 

For some fans, like William Reilly, the rain allowed him and his friends the opportunity to put their tent down in prime tailgating real estate.

"Well, it was just open spots, " he said. "We just wanted to get out and tailgate and get ready for the game. I mean it's not ever too early to tailgate."

Some people had set up their tailgates as early as 1 p.m. in advance of the 6 p.m. kickoff. 

Chris Rehagen, a junior computer science major, said there's something to be said about the resolve of Tiger fans.

"I think it shows we have tremendous alumni support," he said. "On a rainy day, playing Wyoming, it's not a big SEC game, but there's still people out in full force."

Like their fans, the Tigers would overcome the elements to trounce Wyoming 40-13.

