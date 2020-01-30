Rain Doesn't Stop the Columbia Earth Day Festival
COLUMBIA - A little bit of rain didn't stop hundreds of people from attending the Earth Day festival in downtown Columbia Sunday.
Venues from all over Missouri came to represent their take on the importance of protecting the earth. Environmental advocacy groups set up all over the District as well as food and clothing venues. A variety of local musicians entertained the festival from the Peace Park stage throughout the day.
"We've only got one earth and we need to protect it and this a day to remind people of that," Tom Sager of the Great Rivers Environmental Law center
Thinking locally and acting globally is the international theme in enforcing the importance of protecting planet earth.
