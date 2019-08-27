Rain, flash flooding causing problems in mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Overnight rain and flash flooding caused a number of problems across mid-Missouri, including a road closure and changes to bus schedules.

In Callaway County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said part of Route K has been washed out. Troop F tweeted a photo of a crash in which a car went into the washout, followed minutes late by a truck. Troopers reported non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Heads up #CallawayCounty!



Parts of Highway K are washed out. This crash occurred near County Road 4057.



Car went in to washout, followed a few mins later by the truck. Non-life threatening injuries. More details will be released on our online reports.#MoWx pic.twitter.com/4Ig7JbdE9C — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 26, 2019

MoDOT reported that section of Route K, east of Route O and Readsville, will be closed until further notice.

Boonville R-1 School District posted on Facebook that buses will run snow routes on Monday due to several flooded low-water crossings.

The KOMU 8 First Alert weather team said more rain is expected Monday evening, along with a threat of severe weather. Up to 3" of additional rain could fall in parts of the area, creating a risk of further flash flooding.