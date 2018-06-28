Rain from Isaac Could Help Dry Conditions

COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service said Thursday it expects heavy rainfall this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Issac move into Missouri. The weather service predicts two to four inches of rain to douse mid-Missouri and give the area some much-needed moisture after a record dry season.

The Columbia-Boone County Joint Communications/Emergency Management warned community members on Thursday heavy rains in a short period of time could cause flooding in some areas. The Boone County Fire District warned people not to drive through water on the road and be careful around creeks if you're camping.

University of Missouri Extension Climatologist Pat Guinan said if the rain does come to the area it will help out the crops, grass and soil that are in desperate need of moisture. However, he said the rainfall is too late for this year's corn crop.