Rain from Isaac May Alter Plans for Tiger's Home Opener

COLUMBIA - Rain on Saturday could have a big impact on the home opener for the MU Tigers.

It's an MU tradition to tailgate before every home game, but we wanted to see if the rain moving our way from Isaac would alter people's Game Day plans.

Grindstone Walmart workers said many of their ponchos have been leaving the shelves since umbrellas are not allowed through the gates of Faurot Field.

Some downtown businesses say bad weather often means people move their parties indoor.

Harpo's Bar Manager, Lou Groff says he may need to make some changes if Columbia gets caught in the rain on Saturday's game.



"What happens is we have to shut down our sky bar so we take those bartenders that would be there and servers that would be up here and we put them on to the main level, which we kind of focus or efforts down there and we will be full staffed from 10 a.m. on all day," says Groff.

The MU Alumni Association says it will wait to see what the weather looks like on Friday before deciding to tailgate outdoors or move inside the MU Alumni Center and away from the rain.

Kick-off for the game is at 6 o'clock, Saturday.