Rain- Helping or Harming?

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Friday, July 20 2007 Jul 20, 2007 Friday, July 20, 2007 5:11:13 PM CDT July 20, 2007 in News
Depending on what triggers your symptoms, you're either breathing easy or sniffling and wheezing. Samantha Harkinson is having a hard time enjoying the great outdoors.

"A lot of headaches, stuffy nose, drainage, just everything kind of gross like that," Harkinson said. It's the result of wet weather, which has aggravated her allergies.

"If you're mold sensitive, it's a bad news bears day because it is really high out there," said Pulmonologist Dr. Mark Millard.

But the doctor says there's a flip side, especially for people who suffer from pollen and grass allergies.

"You're home free 'cause there's very little pollen in the air," Milliard said. "The rain washes it out."The rain also reduces high ozone levels. But that's little consolation to mold sufferers in search of relief."I take the occasional pain medicine or something," Harkinson said.

If your symptoms are mostly above the neck, you can probably find relief at your local drugstore. The doctor likes products containing loratidine, which is the ingredient in claritin. But if you are wheezing, you need to see a doctor.

"If you're wheezing, I would never take wheezing lightly," Milliard said.

If you haven't been to the doctor lately, there are some new medications that might help. If you're not allergic to mold, don't think you're off the hook. The doctor says a lot of rain will mean a bumper crop of ragweed later in the summer.

