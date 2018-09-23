Rain Helps in Mark Twain Forest Fires

SALEM (AP) - Recent rain has helped crews battling fires in the Mark Twain National Forest in south-central Missouri.

The U.S. Forest Service said Friday that about a half-inch of

rain Thursday helped firefighters dealing with the fires, which officials say may have been intentionally set.

The largest fire is estimated at about 5,000 acres in southern Dent County.

The Salem Ranger District says two other suspected arson fires is on about 5-acres and another is about 300-acres in size.

More than 50 firefighters have been assigned to the fires.

Mark Twain National Forest covers 1.5 million acres in 29

counties in southern and central Missouri.