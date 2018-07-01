Rain Keeps Mo. Farmers Out of Fields Most of Week

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Heavy rain kept Missouri farmers out of their fields most of last week, pushing corn planting nearly a month behind last year's pace and nine days behind the five-year norm.

The Missouri Agricultural Statistics Service says there were 1.4 days suitable for fieldwork, though farmers in the northern and central parts of the state had less than half a day.

Corn planting is 86 percent complete, 26 days behind a year ago.

The report says topsoil moisture was 36 percent adequate and 64 percent surplus, while subsoil moisture was 3 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 27 percent surplus.

Unlike in recent dry years, hay supplies appear to be in good shape, with 35 percent reporting short or very short and 65 percent with either adequate or surplus hay.