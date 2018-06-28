Rain Might Be Too Late

Instead of the cattle being able to graze the land for feed, some producers are already feeding their livestock hay. The Missouri Cattleman's Association says this may cause problems during the winter months.

"When you're thinking about feeding in the neighborhood of 100 cows, it takes quite a bit of hay to make it all the way through the winter. If we have a harsh winter, it's going to have a very harsh affect on their bottom line and feed costs go up, and it may make the difference between profit and loss," explained Jeff Windett from the Missouri Cattleman's Association.

Windett says hay prices have sky-rocketed over the last two years. That has forced some cattle ranchers to sell off some of their herds.

He says mid-Missouri producers are already looking to buy hay from other parts of the state and across the nation. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has a directory to help producers find hay.