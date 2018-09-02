Rain Won't Stop Some Fans

Cold, wind, and rain was enough to keep most inside for Saturday's game, but many fans couldn't stay away.

"It's great. Perfect football weather," one fan joked.

Sarcasm aside, the rain did make for a slightly smaller crowd.

"Usually everybody just comes out, hangs out. Tailgaiting like we have been. Usually there is a lot more people here showing their support," senior Brock Ferguson said.

Under one tent, it was all about number 20, Westminster's Travis Foster. As a senior, this was Foster's last game at home for the school.

"We've all known Travis ever since he was a little kid. Since he was born. So this is his last home game, and J is good friends of everybody here so we all decided we'd come down and watch him play," Westminster fan Bruce Graham said.

Wet fans stayed out as Foster and the Westminster team battled through the rain and came up with a 21-7 win against Maranatha Baptist.