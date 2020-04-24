Rainbow House providing essential care to essential workers

COLUMBIA - Essential workers have a lot on their plates, going in to work day-in and day-out, but now one Columbia business is hoping to lighten their load by offering free child care to essential workers in Boone County.

Rainbow House Director of Development, Richie Vanskike, said Tracy Johnson, the Director of the Children's Emergency Shelter, saw a need in the community where they could help.

"She had an idea that with this happening there would be a great need, in the community, for key and essential personnel who had to go to work and provide their service to the community," Vanskike said. "They had their normal means of daycare, kind of, disrupted."

Rainbow House said it will give priority to healthy, safety, and welfare workers, including health care workers, law enforcement, and first responders.

Rainbow House said it will also offer around the clock care for children, 24 hours a day.

With safety on the minds of parents around the country, Vanskike said Rainbow House is doing its part.

Guests will answer a questionnaire when they arrive and have their temperature documented. Meanwhile, the staff will wear full protective gear and children will wear masks throughout the day.

"When they call in to ask us about it, by all means, ask a lot of questions," Vanskike said. "Our staff can reassure them that their kids will be safe in a child-centered environment with a staff that is used to working kids all day long."

Rainbow house plans to have the service go on for the foreseeable future.

"We do plan to provide this service, with funding from the Boone County Children's services fund until the end of the COVID-19 crisis," Vanskike said.

Rainbow House is asking the community for one thing during this crisis: donations.

"We've had a bit of a struggle in the COVID-19 crisis because we have not had our biggest fundraiser, our masquerade ball," Vanskike said. "It's been postponed."

The center encourages the community to visit their website and donate items or cash.