Rains Add to Water in Swollen Missouri River



JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Heavy rains are helping to raise the Missouri River in Missouri.

The National Weather Service said Monday there has been significant rainfall over the past 24 hours in Nebraska, western Iowa and northwestern Missouri. Forecasters said the storms dropped several inches of rain in Missouri and up to six inches in some isolated areas.

That additional water is flowing into the already swollen Missouri River.

The river at Jefferson City was just above the 23-foot flood stage Monday morning. By the end of the week, it was expected to rise about 6 feet - putting it just shy of the top of a levee that now protects several homes and businesses, ball fields, an airport and a water treatment plant.