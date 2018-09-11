Rains don't dampen Friday night football

COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Bruins traveled to Battle High School to face the Spartans in the rain Friday. Meanwhile, fans and field crews battled the wet weather.

“Everybody's going to come, regardless. It could be pouring down rain here, it doesn't make a difference,” said Natalie Jones, mom of a Battle High School student.

Fans on both sides of the rivalry were determined to watch the game. Marcus Manuel, father of two Rock Bridge players, said he never misses a chance to see his sons play.

“As long as they'll allow us to be out here, we'll be out here with ponchos on, umbrellas, whatever,” Manuel said.

The game kicked off at 7 p.m. with cloudy skies. Rain showers came in spurts throughout the game. Fans said it hardly took away from the experience.

“I was a football player myself and now watching my boys play... it still brings the adrenaline up,” Manuel said. "It still gets me excited."

"It's all about the fun," Jones said. "It's all about the rivalry."

Missouri State High School Activities Association guidelines state if thunder is heard or a cloud-to-ground lightning bolt is seen, play is suspended. Officials must wait at least 30 minutes after the last signs of a storm before continuing play.

Rock Bridge took the win with a final score of 48-28.