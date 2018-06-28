Rainy Day Blues

Threatening weather is causing Trailside Bike Rentals owner Larry Horning to feel some rainy day blues.

The fear of rising river levels earlier this month and this weekend forced some groups to cancel trips to ride on the trail.

"The parents heard on the news that Rocheport was flooded and they called here [worried] that their kids were going to drown," Larry Horning, trailside owner, said.

Horning says the sand bags are a deception and scare people off the trail. Horning and other homeowners here in Rocheport want to see the sand baracade removed. They say it's an eyesore, a cause of loss of business and they're not scared of flooding.

Boone county officials and volunteers plan to remove the sandbags and baracade early next week.