Rainy Start to Summer Hurting Mid-Missouri Crops

SEDALIA - A Sedalia farmer said Tuesday he expects corn yields to be down 25 percent from past estimates due to excess rain.

"There is too much moisture in the ground, and it actually causes the corn seeds to rot," farmer Nathan Martin said.

Martin also said the rain has allowed weeds to thrive. This is because weeds already grew out of their seeds before mid-Missouri started getting so much ran. Also, Martin said he cannot get his equipment out into the sloppy fields to spread herbicides.

On the plus side, Martin said the rain has not hurt his expected beef yields. He said the muddy, wet terrain can be difficult for cattle to traverse, but this is offset by having more hay as a result of the rain.