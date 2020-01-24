Raising Cane's granted conditional-use permit for drive-thru by City Council

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted 5-1 to allow Raising Cane's the conditional-use permit necessary to build a drive-thru facility along Providence Road.

The property in question is located south of the Lucky’s Market parking lot and southwest of the Providence Road and Locust Street intersection. Access to the drive-thru would be from the section of Locust Street west of Providence Road that also accesses the Lucky's lot.

The Planning and Zoning Committee rejected the request at its Dec. 5 meeting, according to previous Missourian reporting.

Commissioner Anthony Stanton said at the December meeting that the drive-thru isn’t a good fit for the area.

"My comment here is that you need to know the pulse of this city," Stanton said at the meeting. "We’re hippies here in Columbia. We like to walk. Especially being located near downtown, we need to look at the whole picture."

On Tuesday night, the council heard from citizens who expressed concern for how the restaurant might affect bikers who frequent the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail entrance on Providence.

To accommodate the area's bicyclists, Raising Cane’s included a bike rack, a bike repair station and ample outdoor seating in its plans, according to previous Missourian reporting.

Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp said the goal of creating an entirely pedestrian-friendly area may not be feasible.

"I think it's more aspirational than what we can actually do," Trapp said.

The permission for the conditional-use permit passed with an amendment proposed by Mayor Brian Treece that required that Raising Cane's build a sidewalk along Providence that is complaint with Americans with Disability Act standards. Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas was the only vote against the permit.