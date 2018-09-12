Raising Cervical Cancer Awareness

The 'Sisters of Sonya' are holding a benefit for their friend Sonya Grimm Saturday night.

Sonya was diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer while pregnant with her now 4-month old daughter. Doctors say she has about two months left.

Now her friends and family are trying to raise awareness about cervical cancer and make the most of the time Sonya has left.

To donate to the Sonya Grimm Benefit go you can mail a check to: Citizens Community Bank of Pilot Grove PO Box 185C/O Sonya Grimm Benefit. Pilot Grove, MO 65276