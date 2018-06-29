Raising Rape Awareness

The denim idea stems from an Italian case where a man was found not guilty of rape because the accusers jeans were so tight he couldn't have pulled them off without her help.

Women in the Italian parliament wore denim to show their outrage.

Now, here in the U.S., the denim represents solidarity with victims of those crimes.

In Columbia, denim clad students and members of the community will be at Lowry Mall on MU campus from 10 am to 3 pm on Thursday passing out information about rape awareness.

Organizers hope Thursday's event gets people talking about a normally hush-hush subject.

"We just want to make sure people are aware bad things can happen and if something does happen, it's not like you have to hide it away; that you can come out and talk to people, that there are people to talk to. There are numbers to call, there are organizations to go to, both on the MU campus and in the community," Megan Mitchem, a student chair of Denim Day, said.

Students from MU, Stephens College, William Woods University and Lincoln University will participate in Thursday's events.