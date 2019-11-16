Raising Support for Tax Increase

If passed, the extra money would help bring back county services, purchase new sheriffs' vehicles, and bring Callaway County out of a $700,000 deficit.

Alton Real has owned Sault's Drugstore in downtown Fulton since 1972. As a long-time Callaway County resident, he believes voters should pass the tax.

"I think there's a shortfall in the revenue that the county's collecting, and simply they just need more money to operate on," Real said.

And county commissioners agree.

"What we're trying to show this is not a luxury, this is a necessity," Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Lee Fritz said.

For every $100 customers spend, 50 cents would go back to the county. And with gas prices continually rising, Fritz says the county needs the extra money to make up for lost gas taxes.

"When the prices reach close to two and a half, $3 a gallon, people, by nature, are going to drive less because it's more expensive. And when we do, municipalities and counties get less money to operate off of for those roads," Fritz explained.

Alton Real says he doesn't think the tax will affect business at Sault's and that as a consumer, he's willing to pay a little extra. If voters pass the tax, it will go into effect in October.