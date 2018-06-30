Rally Against Stem Cell Amendment

"You should never, ever ingrain medical therapies in the constitution of the state of Missouri," said William Magill. "If you want to handle it legislatively and pass laws, that's one thing."

KOMU tried to talk to the Missouri Coalition for Lifesaving Cures to hear the other side of this issue. They did not get back to us in time to do an on camera interview. But a spokesperson did say that voters need to remember that families should be able to choose whether or not they want to use embryonic stem cells and that it shouldn't be up to politicians.