Rally Planned in KC to Protest Fla. Teen's Killing

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A rally is planned in Kansas City to protest the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager by a neighborhood watch captain in Florida. The Kansas City Star reported that the event will start at 5:30 p.m.

Monday at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on the Country Club Plaza. Demonstrators are being asked to don hoodies because that's what 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was wearing when he was shot Feb. 26 in the Florida town of Sanford.

Neighborhood crime-watch captain George Zimmerman has claimed self-defense and has not been charged in the shooting. State and federal authorities are investigating.

The case has sparked national anger and protests. President Barack Obama weighed in Friday, calling the shooting a tragedy and saying, "When I think about this boy, I think about my own kids."