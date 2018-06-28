Rally Squirrel Part of Cardinals Championship Ring Design

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The rally squirrel has moved on from T-shirts and stuffed animals.

The World Series championship rings the St. Louis Cardinals received over the weekend pay homage to the critter that served as a good luck charm last fall.

A tiny squirrel appears below the Cardinals logo and just above the player's number inside a home plate with bats crossed.

The Cardinals won two straight to upset the Phillies in the division series after a squirrel scampered across home plate as Skip Schumaker batted against Roy Oswalt.