Rally Squirrel Popular with St. Louis Businesses

6 years 8 months 5 days ago Sunday, October 23 2011 Oct 23, 2011 Sunday, October 23, 2011 3:07:00 PM CDT October 23, 2011 in Baseball
Source: The Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - The little squirrel that scampered across home plate earlier in the playoffs has spawned a cottage industry in St. Louis.

Everywhere you look around the Gateway City, businesses are selling "Rally Squirrel" merchandise -- T-shirts, stuffed squirrels, car decals, even chocolate squirrels.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/pDeoGI) reports that the Rally Squirrel is fair game -- businesses can cash in without fear of violating any trademarks.

That's good news for businesses trying to take advantage of the Cardinals' miracle run to the World Series. Use of the name "World Series" is prohibited without approval, as are most things related to the Cardinals.

