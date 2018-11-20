"Rally Squirrel" Posed Safety Issue at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Busch Stadium "Rally Squirrel" may need to find a new home.

A squirrel ran onto the field during both games of the National League Division Series this week, including the game Wednesday when the animal ran across home plate as Cardinals second baseman Skip Schumaker was hitting.

It was funny at the time, but vice president of stadium operations Joe Abernathy says there is a public safety issue. Also, he says stadium officials don't want anything that interrupts play on the field.

KMOX Radio reports that seven traps have been set up to catch the squirrel or squirrels. The traps are baited with peanut butter, then a gate closes behind it. The squirrel can then be taken elsewhere.