Rally Teaches Kids to Buckle Up

The St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird Redbird joined state Rep. Neal St. Onge at a rally to encourage the correct use of seat belts and booster seats. St. Onge wants to push House Bill 90 into a primary bill, which would allow officers to pull people over just because they're not wearing a seat belt.

"Statistics show that seatbelt usage goes up by about 11% when a primary seat belt law is put into effect, and that would save about 90 lives every year in Missouri, and over 1,000 serious injuries," St. Onge, Chairman of the House Transportation Committee, said.

The rally was originally scheduled to be held on the south side of the capitol, but weather forced it indoors. Organizers say the weather and the change of location may have affected the turnout. Only about 20 people showed up, but those that did attend say it's an important issue for kids to understand.

"They get in and the first thing they do is buckle up, they don't have any problems with seatbelts or carseats or anything," Jefferson City parent Nicole Benke said of her kids.

Those that did attend, received some individual attention from Sgt. John Hotz. He stayed after the rally to show parents the proper way to buckle in their kids. According to state law, kids must be at least four feet nine inches tall, weigh eighty pounds, or be eight years old to ride in a car without a booster seat.

St. Onge says he will keep pushing for the bill, but he says the best way to ensure it will go through is for the public to contact their legislators.