Ramp closure scheduled along route 63 in Columbia

COLUMBIA- The northbound entrance ramp from Boone County Route AC to U.S. Route 63 will now be closed Thursday April, 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closure was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back to Thursday April, 30 due to weather.

According to a press release, the Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct milling and paving work on the ramp, motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area.