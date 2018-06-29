Ramps on Route 65 in Warsaw Set to Reopen

WARSAW - Two ramps along Route 65 in Warsaw are scheduled to be reopened to traffic.

The northbound off-ramp at Route 7 and the northbound on-ramp at the Truman Dam access road will be reopened.

The ramps were closed in mid-May to allow contractor crews to pave the new lanes of Route 65 and connect the ramps to the new lanes.

Next week, the on-ramp at Route 7 and the northbound on-ramp will be closed.

MoDOT urges drivers to use caution in the area and find alternate routes around the closed ramps.