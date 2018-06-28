Rams Activate WR Mark Clayton From PUP List

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams got a lift for their struggling offense, activating wide receiver Mark Clayton from the PUP list.



Third-string quarterback Tom Bradstater was released to make room for Clayton on the 53-man roster, and the team will likely attempt to re-sign Brandstater to the practice squad.



Clayton could see action on Sunday at Cleveland. His comeback from a knee injury has been hampered by an Achilles tendon injury but he's felt better the last week or so and on Wednesday said he was probably about 90 percent.



Clayton was rookie Sam Bradford's top receiving threat early last season before injuring his left knee. He caught 22 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns over the first four games.