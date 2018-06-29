Rams Adjusting to Short Workweek

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams' adjustment to a short week has gone about as smoothly as they hoped.

They come off their 19-13 victory over Seattle on Sunday relatively healthy and get a second consecutive home game for their Thursday night matchup with Arizona.

Arizona (4-0) is one of three undefeated teams in the league, along with Atlanta and Houston.

With the workweek accelerated with no days off and less film work than normal, defensive end Chris Long said the Rams had already seemed to adjust well to the quick turnaround.

St. Louis hasn't been above .500 this deep in the season since 2006 when it was 4-1 after its fifth game en route to an 8-8 finish.