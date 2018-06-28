Rams' Amendola Puts Freak Injury Behind Him

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Experiencing the play that ruined his 2011 season was plenty for Danny Amendola. The St. Louis Rams wide receiver has never watched a replay of the freak injury, saying all that matters is he's back.

Amendola was Sam Bradford's go-to possession guy in 2010 with 85 receptions. He was durable, too, playing all 16 games and totaling 90 kickoff and punt returns.

He didn't make it out of the 2011 opener. Amendola put his left hand to the turf while making a cut against the Eagles and dislocated the left elbow. Slow motion replays show the elbow hyperextending severely.

Amendola isn't worried about winning a job in a more crowded field of candidates. Brandon Lloyd left in free agency. But the Rams drafted wide receiver Brian Quick in the second round and Chris Givens in the fourth, along with signing veteran free agent Steve Smith.