Rams & USA Football Present 2011 Equipment Grants

ST. LOUIS - USA Football, the sport's national governing body in the United States, and the St. Louis Rams have recently awarded football equipment grants to youth and high school football programs throughout the St. Louis area based on merit and need.

USA Football partners with the Rams and all NFL clubs to award equipment grants to youth and high school football programs across the United States. The program has awarded more than $4 million in football equipment through the NFL Youth Football Fund since 2006.

Each selected youth league receives a $1,000 package that offers a variety of football equipment and uniform options to choose from. High schools receive similar packages valued at $1,500. Equipment grants are fulfilled by USA Football partners Riddell (protective equipment) and Rawlings (uniforms and footballs).

"The Rams are proud to partner with USA Football and the NFL Youth Football Fund in an effort to provide local youth football teams with the necessary means to have a safe, successful season," said Kyle Eversgerd, Fan Development Coordinator for the St. Louis Rams. "Youth football is where it all begins and it's great to see local teams benefitting from these grants."

USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the Rams, the NFL, each of the league's other 31 teams. The NFL Youth Football Fund, a joint partnership created by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, provides for approximately 800 football programs to earn an equipment grant from USA Football and NFL teams this season.

"We are pleased to work with USA Football and our teams to donate much-needed equipment to youth leagues," said Alexia Gallagher, director of the NFL Youth Football Fund. "These grants will help ensure that youngsters who share our love of the game are able to play it safely."

"Even with multiple fundraisers and strict attention to budgets, many well-run youth and high school football programs need help to properly equip their teams," USA Football Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck said. "We are proud to be a partner in the Rams' continued commitment to ensuring great football experiences for the kids, families and volunteers who power this sport in the St. Louis area."

The organizations that were awarded the 2011 USA Football Equipment Grant: