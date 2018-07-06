Rams Beat Bucs 23-13, Finish Strong at Home

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Zac Stacy rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and two other rookies also had big games for the St. Louis Rams in their 23-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Stedman Bailey scored on a 27-yard reverse, and Alec Ogletree forced two fumbles.

Robert Quinn had three of the seven sacks of Mike Glennon to give him an NFC-high 18, breaking Kevin Carter's franchise record of 17 sacks in 1999. The Rams (7-8) wore throwback jerseys from the '99 Super Bowl title season.

Ogletree stripped Bobby Rainey early in the second quarter, and Bailey scored his first career touchdown on the next snap on the reverse to put the Rams up for good at 14-7.

The Buccaneers (4-11) managed just 170 total yards, setting a season low for the second straight week. Vincent Jackson had five catches for 98 yards.