Rams' Bradford Has High Ankle Sprain

6 years 8 months 1 week ago Monday, October 17 2011 Oct 17, 2011 Monday, October 17, 2011 3:50:00 PM CDT October 17, 2011 in Football
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Rams quarterback Sam Bradford has a high left ankle sprain and is in a walking boot, leaving his status for this week's game at Dallas in question. Coach Steve Spagnuolo said Bradford had a noticeable limp when he reported for a team meeting Monday afternoon.

Backup A.J. Feeley likely will take the majority of the snaps with the first team when the winless Rams return to practice on Wednesday. Bradford has been sacked 21 times the first five games.

Offensive tackle Rodger Saffold (ankle) and running back adillac Williams (thigh) were scheduled to undergo MRI exams.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°