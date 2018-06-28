Rams, Bud Light Ensure Game Will Be Televised Sunday

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams have partnered with Bud Light to ensure that Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals will be televised locally. Bud Light, the team's exclusive beer sponsor, joined with the Rams to buy enough tickets to avoid a local TV blackout under NFL rules. The beer company said it would donate tickets to fans 21 or older through local charities and radio partners.

Bud Light also offered discounted tickets to Anheuser-Busch employees. Proceeds from those sales will go to the St. Patrick Center, which serves the homeless.