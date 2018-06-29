Rams Coach Not Overly Worried About Job

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- If Steve Spagnuolo's job is in jeopardy, the St. Louis Rams coach hides it well.

Spagnuolo, who is 10-32 in his third season, said Monday there has been no vote of confidence from owner Stan Kroenke. Spagnuolo said he visited with Kroenke in the locker room after the Rams' overtime loss at Arizona three weeks ago, adding that he loved having Kroenke around and that Kroenke knew the coaches and players were working hard.

Spagnuolo wasn't interesting in discussing what it might take to save his job, preferring to concentrate on this weekend's game against the Cardinals.

Spagnuolo produced a six-victory improvement last year to 7-9 and the Rams played for the NFC West title the final week of the season. This year, the Rams are 2-8.