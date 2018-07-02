Rams Could Call Defense by Committee All Year

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Nearly three months since the St. Louis Rams lost their defensive coordinator, coach Jeff Fisher appears to be in no hurry to define roles among the handful of people capable of filling the void.

Fisher believes if the game plan is sound, it doesn't matter who makes the calls.

The coordinator work has been handled at various times by assistant head coach Dave McGinnis, secondary coach Chuck Cecil and linebackers coach Blake Williams, the son of suspended Gregg Williams, exiled indefinitely for his role in the Saints bounty scandal.

Middle linebacker James Laurinaitis wouldn't be surprised if the Rams go the entire season without having one man responsible for game-day play-calling, because so many assistants are well-schooled in the defense.

McGinnis, Cecil and Fisher have been NFL defensive coordinators.