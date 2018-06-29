Rams DE Chris Long Learning Another New System

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long is hitting the playbook again, learning another new defense. It's nothing new for the former No. 2 draft pick.

"This is like my fourth system I've learned," Long, entering his fifth season, said Wednesday after the second day of Rams minicamp. "The fourth time around in a new system, I know how to study and get things done and figure it out.

"I'll be on top of these details. It's a lot of learning."

Rams coach Jeff Fisher and Dave McGinnis, the top assistant, are coordinating the defense this year. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was suspended indefinitely for his involvement with the bounty scandal in New Orleans when he was the coordinator for the Saints.