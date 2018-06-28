Rams Dominate Early in Victory Over Ravens

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Sam Bradford threw three touchdown passes in 11/2 quarters giving the St. Louis Rams a 31-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens to end the preseason on Thursday night.

Rams coach Jeff Fisher, taking over a franchise that has totaled 15 wins in the past five seasons, used virtually all of his starters until the score was 21-0 on a 9-yard catch by Mike Hoomanawanui with 6:59 to go in the half. Bradford threw five touchdown passes in the preseason, all of them at home for the Rams (2-2).

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, gearing up for a Super Bowl run after losing in the AFC title game last season, started just a handful of his regulars. The Ravens committed four turnovers and Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback for Joe Flacco, and they also rested running back Ray Rice and linebacker Ray Lewis.

Curtis Painter, the third-string QB for Baltimore (2-2) threw three interceptions and added touchdown passes to Billy Bajema and Deonte Thompson.